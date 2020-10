Voter registration deadline today in Missouri Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Voter registration deadline today in Missouri 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONCENTRATION OF CASES AND CAN’TKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI IS RIGHTBEHIND WELL IF YOU LIVE INMISSOURI AND YOU WANT TO VOTE INTHE NOVEMBER ELECTIONS TIME ISRUNNING OUT IF YOU HAVEN’T YETYOU NEED TO REGISTER TO VOTETODAY GAVE ME SIGHS MARTINAUGUSTINE IS THROUGH THEOPTIONS.HAVE TO DO THAT.HEY MARTIN.GOOD MORNING.GOOD MORNING, ROBERT LIVE HEREOUTSIDE THE JACKSON COUNTYELECTION BOARD OFFICE ININDEPENDENCE.YOU COULD COME HERE TODAY IF YOULIVE IN JACKSON COUNTY OUTSIDEOF KANSAS CITY AND REGISTER TOVOTE.IT’S VERY IMPORTANT THAT WESTRESS THOUGH THAT TODAY IS THEDEADLINE TO DO SO FOR THENOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION.SO IF YOU WANT TO REGISTERTODAY, YOU CAN GO TO YOURELECTION OFFICE OR THE COUNTYCLERK IN YORK COUNTY IN SOMEPLACES.IT’S ONE OF THE SAME IN REGISTERIN PERSON, OR YOU COULD GRABFORMS FROM THOSE PLACES OR TDMV OR ANOTHER STATE OFFICE.MALE THOSE REGISTRATION FORMS INBUT KEEP IN MIND WITH TODAYBEING THE DEADLINE THAT HAS TOBE POSTMARKED TODAY.YOU CAN ALSO REGISTER ONLINEUSING THE WEBSITE AT THEMISSOURI SECRETARY OF STATE’SOFFICE THAT WEBSITE ALSO HASFORMS THAT YOU CAN PRINT OUT ANDMAIL AND AS WELL AGAIN WITH THEPROVISION THAT YOU’RE GETTINGAND POSTMARKED TODAY NOW THATSECRETARY OF STATE’S WEBSITE ISVERY HELPFUL IN GETTING ALL OFYOUR VOTER REGISTRATIONQUESTIONS ANSWERED HELPING YOUGET REGISTERED TO I HAVE A LINKTO THAT UP NOW ON MY TWITTERFEED AND MY KMBC 9 NEWS FACEBOOKPAGE, BUT I ALSO HAVE A LINK TAN OUTFIT CALLED VOTE.ORG THAT’SA PLACE THAT YOU CAN GO ANDCHECK ON THE STATUS OF YOURVOTER REGISTRATION REPORTINGLIVE IN INDEPENDENCE MARTINAUGUSTINE KMBC 9 NEWS.ALL RIGHT.THANK YOU SO MUCH.WE ALSO HAVE THOSE LINKS TOVOTER REGISTRATION OPTIONS UPNOW ON KMBC.COM AS WELL ON OURMOBILE APP.WAIT IF YOU WANT TO VOTE BY MAILTHIS YEAR, MISSOURI WILL BECAUSEOF THE PANDEMIC IT ALL GETS KINDOF CONFUSING.THERE’S A LOT.HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.THERE ARE TWO SEPARATE TYPES OFBALLOTS.THERE’S MAIL IN AND ABSENTEE ANDTHEY’RE TREATED DIFFERENTLY.SO HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOWTHIS YEAR.ANYONE IS ELIGIBLE FOR MAIL-INVOTING, BUT YOU HAVE TO SENDYOUR BALLOT BACK THROUGH THEMAIL IN MISSOURI.YOU CANNOT WALK IT INTO ANELECTIONS OFFICE.ALSO YOU NEED TO MAKE SURE TOUSE THE PROVIDED ENVELOPE ANDMAKE SURE THAT YOUR ENVELOPE ISNOTARIZED YOUR BALLOT HAS TO BERECEIVED AT YOUR ELECTIO OFFICEBY 7 O’CLOCK ON ELECTION NIGHT,NOVEMBER.SO MAIL IT IN AS EARLY ASPOSSIBLE AND TO VOTE ABSENTEEAGAIN.IT’S TREATED DIFFERENTLY.THERE’S OTHER RULES THAT YOUHAVE TO BE.YOU NEED TO HAVE ONE OF THESESEVEN EXCUSES FOR WHY YOU CANNOTVOTE ON ELECTION DAY ON YOURSCREEN THINGS LIKE RELIGIOUSBELIEFS FOR EXAMPLE, OR IF YOUARE WORKING AS AN ELECTIONWORKER ABSENTEE BALLOTS HAVE TOBE REQUESTED BY OCTOBER 21ST, IFYOU’RE VOTING ABSENTEE BECAUSEYOU’RE SICK.WELL, YOU’VE HAD COVID-19 THISYEAR MAYBE EVEN ON A HIGH-RISKGROUP FOR COVID.WELL, YOU DO NOT NEED TO INVOLVEA NOTARY AND THOSE CASES BUT IFYOU HAVE ANOTHER REASON TO VOTEABSENTEE, YOUR REQUEST FORM HASTO BE NOTARIZED NOW UNLIKEMAIL-IN BALLOTS ABSENTEE BALLOTSCAN BE DROPPED OFF IN PERSON ATYOUR COUNTY ELECTION OFFICE ORMAILED IN AGAIN.WE KNOW IT’S A LOT BUT WE HAVEALL THIS INFORMATION FOR YOURIGHT NOW AND JUST GO TO OURWEBSITE KMBC.COM.IF YOU LIVE IN THE KANSAS SIDEYOU H





