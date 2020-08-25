Former Rep. Katie Hill Accused Of ‘Workplace Abuse’ On Old Government Twitter Account Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:38s - Published 4 minutes ago Former Rep. Katie Hill Accused Of ‘Workplace Abuse’ On Old Government Twitter Account Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill -- who was forced to resign last year over a sex scandal -- was accused of workplace abuse and harassment in a series of tweets posted to her old government Twitter account. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend