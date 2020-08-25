Former Rep. Katie Hill Accused Of ‘Workplace Abuse’ On Old Government Twitter Account
Former Democratic California Rep.
Katie Hill -- who was forced to resign last year over a sex scandal -- was accused of workplace abuse and harassment in a series of tweets posted to her old government Twitter account.
