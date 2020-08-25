Global  
 

Former Rep. Katie Hill Accused Of ‘Workplace Abuse’ On Old Government Twitter Account

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Former Rep. Katie Hill Accused Of ‘Workplace Abuse’ On Old Government Twitter Account

Former Rep. Katie Hill Accused Of ‘Workplace Abuse’ On Old Government Twitter Account

Former Democratic California Rep.

Katie Hill -- who was forced to resign last year over a sex scandal -- was accused of workplace abuse and harassment in a series of tweets posted to her old government Twitter account.


‘#MeToo’: Katie Hill’s Alleged ‘Former Staff’ Take Over Twitter Account to Accuse Her of ‘Workplace Abuse’

‘#MeToo’: Katie Hill’s Alleged ‘Former Staff’ Take Over Twitter Account to Accuse Her of ‘Workplace Abuse’ Former Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill had her Twitter account taken over by alleged "former...
Mediaite - Published

Katie Hill says old government Twitter account was 'hacked' after 'former staff' rips her as #MeToo 'perpetrator'

Katie Hill claimed that her old government Twitter account was "hacked" after someone who alleged to...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill -- who was forced to resign last year over a***scandal -- was accuse… https://t.co/tg5I3zmH2c 4 minutes ago

peacefullhater

salman RT @Cernovich: Former Congresswoman Katie Hill claims without evidence that her account was hacked after tweets purportedly from a former s… 10 minutes ago


