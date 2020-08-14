Global  
 

Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s
Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days

Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from sellingalcohol indoors for more than two weeks as part of efforts to curb Covid-19,Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Five health board areas – Greater Glasgow &Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Lothian, and Forth Valley – facestricter restrictions, with pubs and licensed cafes to shut to all buttakeaway customers for the same period.


Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions [Video]

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01

Scotland trio out of Euro 2020 play-off semi-final after positive Covid-19 test

 Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will all miss Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel after the former tested positive for..
BBC News
More coronavirus restrictions are 'possible' in Scotland [Video]

More coronavirus restrictions are 'possible' in Scotland

Scotland's First Minister is not ruling out any further restrictions for thenation, saying further limitations are 'possible' in Scotland in 'the nearfuture'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00

The shy girl in the playground who became Scotland's first black captain

 Former Scotland defender and Great Britain Olympian Ifeoma Dieke speaks to BBC Scotland during Black History Month.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

NHS to offer treatment to ‘long Covid’ sufferers [Video]

NHS to offer treatment to ‘long Covid’ sufferers

The NHS is to offer “new services” and “personalised treatment” to people experiencing the long-term effects of Covid-19, according to NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59
Gunnersaurus saga shows impact of COVID on football communities [Video]

Gunnersaurus saga shows impact of COVID on football communities

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF GUNNERSAURUS, ARSENAL MASCOT / B-ROLL OF EXTERIORS OF EMIRATES STADIUM/ INTERVIEW WITH ARSENAL FAN ROBBIE LYLE / MESUT OZIL TRAINING /

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:12

Dems launch mobile billboards to attack Pence's handling of COVID-19

 Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be meeting on stage in Salt Lake City for their only debate Wednesday night.
CBS News

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again [Video]

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time. Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17
Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47
Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking [Video]

Sturgeon urges Ferrier to resign over Covid rule-breaking

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made “crystal clear” to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42

Lothian Lothian Place


Isle of Arran Isle of Arran the largest island in the Firth of Clyde, Scotland


Ayrshire Ayrshire Historic county in Scotland


Lanarkshire Lanarkshire Historic county in Scotland


NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS board based in Glasgow, Scotland

Indoor alcohol sales banned in pubs, cafes and restaurants across Scotland

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from selling alcohol indoors for...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Pubs and restaurants in most of Scotland banned from selling alcohol

Pubs and restaurants in most of Scotland banned from selling alcohol The restrictions are in place for 16 days and ban establishments from selling alcohol indoors
Hull Daily Mail - Published


Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions

Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20
Pubs in Scotland urged to refuse service to customers who will not give contact details [Video]

Pubs in Scotland urged to refuse service to customers who will not give contact details

Pubs and restaurants should not serve customers who refuse to comply withlegislation mandating them to provide contact details, Nicola Sturgeon said asScotland recorded 65 new coronavirus cases in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47