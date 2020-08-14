Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days
Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from sellingalcohol indoors for more than two weeks as part of efforts to curb Covid-19,Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Five health board areas – Greater Glasgow &Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Lothian, and Forth Valley – facestricter restrictions, with pubs and licensed cafes to shut to all buttakeaway customers for the same period.
Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The NHS is to offer “new services” and “personalised treatment” to people experiencing the long-term effects of Covid-19, according to NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time.
Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made “crystal clear” to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn