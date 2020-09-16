Los Angeles man pranks his dad with realistic old man mask
This man from Los Angeles managed to prank his parents with a super realistic mask of an old man.
The clip filmed on June 1 shows 33-year-old Trevor Simms travelling home to Louisville, Kentucky to surprise his parents with a visit but this time he decided to try and prank them.
"I'm making a visit to my dad as an old man looking for my dad's father, who recently passed away," said Simms. Simms was surprised his dad didn't have a clue it was him, and he added that he pranked his mom too, but not nearly as good.