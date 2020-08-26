Should NFL Consider Shutting Down With Teams Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreaks?

Rasheed (Yaksha) They should at least consider shutting down for two week https://t.co/V7eJh3E9fu 3 hours ago

DISNEY202? The NFL should really consider shutting down completely for a week or 2 and either backload these game or shorten t… https://t.co/TCVyLn2MfA 4 hours ago

Logan87 @bones_old @JustinBrannan I know people are worried about the kids in school and I am as well, but how we can even… https://t.co/YUXnTY23ej 15 hours ago

Ira, hiding from the maskless zombies, Hyman As we consider Trump’s shutting down Covid stimulus talks today, we should remember his in capitals tweet from (che… https://t.co/bRbV8w1uSg 16 hours ago

Piping Hot Centrist Takes @AndrewYang I'm at the point where I think we should seriously consider shutting down all social media. It's too to… https://t.co/nKGRzmnXB7 18 hours ago

Dee Williams If the Falcons go 0-4 tonight. Maybe they should consider shutting the city down again lol. 2 days ago

SwingTrader @ph70582980 @NateSilver538 Knowing what we know now, any state where new cases are growing by more than 4% should c… https://t.co/AAPFj8qNe3 2 days ago