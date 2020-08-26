|
Should NFL Consider Shutting Down With Teams Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreaks?
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:05s - Published
WBZ-TV's Dan Roche discusses the possibility of the NFL putting the 2020 season on hold as the Patriots and other teams deal with potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
