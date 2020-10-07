Man stranded overnight on a rock mid-river rescued in eastern India

The incident took place in Ramjol village.

A man who was stranded overnight on a rock in the middle of a river was rescued on October 5 in eastern India’s Jharkhand.

Simdega district.

Footage shows the 45-year-old man marooned on a large rock whilst locals watch on, before being successfully rescued by a lifeboat.

A 15-member National Disaster Response Force team from Ranchi, led by inspector Peter Paul Dungdung headed the rescue, with contributions from Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav, Block Development Officer Yadav Baitha, and Executive Magistrate Renu Bala.

Superintendent Of Police (SP), Shams Tabrez, said that the man went fishing along with three other fishermen from the village at around 6 pm local time on October 4.

He was later swept away in a sudden flow of water while the other fishermen managed to swim back to the river bank.

The stranded man has been identified as Wilson Makdi.