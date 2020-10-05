Kelly Hill RT @ABC: LATEST on Hurricane Delta: https://t.co/42aQbbtQvR
—Made landfall this morning just south of Cancun, Mexico, as a category 2 hurr… 24 seconds ago
Holly🌴 RT @NWSSanAntonio: 🛰️ 🌀 GOES-East satellite loop this morning showing Hurricane Delta about to emerge off the tip of the Yucatan and into… 27 seconds ago
Ocean RT @NHC_TAFB: [11:15am CDT Oct 7] Hurricane #Delta will soon emerge in the Gulf of Mexico, where seas will build to 36ft within 24hrs. Some… 31 seconds ago
mm barnett RT @NOAA_HurrHunter: OVER THE CARIBBEAN SEA - Radar returns and view from window of @NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA42 "Kermit" during a pass into t… 1 minute ago
Nancy Luna RT @windyforecast: 🌀Hurricane #Delta is approaching Yucatan Peninsula as a #hurricane Category 3.🌀
Track the latest movement and forecast… 1 minute ago
NWS Austin/San Antonio 🛰️ 🌀 GOES-East satellite loop this morning showing Hurricane Delta about to emerge off the tip of the Yucatan and… https://t.co/Y2D1rOgVcQ 2 minutes ago
edie spooner RT @weartv: THE LATEST: Northwest Florida is now out of Hurricane Delta's cone -- but we could still see some impacts. The Category 2 hurri… 2 minutes ago
Joe Astolfi RT @NHC_Atlantic: Here are the latest storm surge forecast values for the area of the Gulf Coast expected to be affected by Hurricane #Delt… 2 minutes ago
Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-6-20 11PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.
Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-5-20Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.
Tracking The Tropics 10-5-20Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisories for Tropical Storm Gamma and Delta.