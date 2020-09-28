Deadlines To Register To Vote Coming Up
The election is less than a month away and the deadlines to register to vote are fast approaching.
What to know about voter registration deadlinesIf you still haven't registered to vote there is still time. 23ABC's Alex Bell takes a look at the voter registration deadlines and ways to register.
You Decide: Deadlines You Need To KnowYou Decide: Deadlines You Need To Know
Important election deadlines approaching in Clark CountyNEWS: Voter registration deadlines begin October 6 in Clark County and extend through November 3.