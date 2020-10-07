Cast Tease 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'

Just in time for Halloween comes the spiritual sequel to Netflix's 2018 horror series "The Haunting of Hill House".

While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, the cast of "The Haunting of Bly Manor" -- Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, T'Nia Miller, and Amelia Eve -- share what fans can expect in the second instalment, which loosely follows the Henry James classic 'The Turn of the Screw'.