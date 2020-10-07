Shocking Ring cam in Oklahoma catches city contractor making homophobic slurs

A homeowner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, makes a shocking discovery through his Ring cam on October 2, when a contractor working for Hensley Construction hired by the city of Tulsa makes a couple of 'homophobic

A homeowner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, makes a shocking discovery through his Ring cam on October 2, when a contractor working for Hensley Construction hired by the city of Tulsa makes a couple of 'homophobic slurs' as he rings the bells.

"We're gonna shut your water at 8:30, get all your group showers done by then," the contractor mockingly said.

"I'm a queer."