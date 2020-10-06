USA TODAY's Susan Page to moderate only showdown between vice presidential candidates
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
9 minutes ago
USA TODAY's Susan Page to moderate only showdown between vice presidential candidates
The only vice presidential debate will be moderated by Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Susan Page, the longtime Washington bureau chief for American daily newspaper USA Today, will be in...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published
13 hours ago
Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief, will moderate the debate between vice presidential...
USATODAY.com - Published
22 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Vice Presidential Debate Good morning, it’s time for your morning ‘Daybreaker’: The vice presidential candidates face off for the first and only time in Salt Lake City, Utah. So, want to know which of the four candidates.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 10:34 Published 4 hours ago
Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass The Vice Presidential Debate will be held Wednesday night.
Over the weekend President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID.
Debate organizers want to keep the candidates safe, so they suggested that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 4 hours ago