Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:21s - Published
'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish

'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish

Director Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Patty Jenkins Patty Jenkins American film director


Lisa Bernhard American journalist

Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis [Video]

Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis

[NFA] This week’s vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trump’s health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published
Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama [Video]

Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, with the Senate racing to replace her with a conservative judge and with two of the court's rightwing justices mounting a fresh attack on the high court's landmark 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published
Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants [Video]

Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants

Despite leading the way in controlling the coronavirus, New York City was among the slowest areas in the country to restart indoor dining - something it is now doing at just 25 percent capacity, providing a small boost to struggling restaurants. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:04Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jingle Jangle A Christmas Journey Movie [Video]

Jingle Jangle A Christmas Journey Movie

Jingle Jangle A Christmas Journey Movie - Everything is Possible - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:45Published
After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down [Video]

After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld says it is considering temporarily closing its theaters. CNN reports the news comes just a day after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again

Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published