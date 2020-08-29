|
|
|
Jacob Blake Recovering In Chicago
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Jacob Blake Recovering In Chicago
The man shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police seven times in the back in August is recovering in a Chicago rehabilitation facility.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|