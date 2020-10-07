Global  
 

September 2020 Hottest On Record

September was the hottest in recorded history, say experts

September was the hottest in recorded history, say experts Surface air temperatures last month were 0.05C warmer than in 2019, making it the hottest September...
Hottest September on record: Could 2020 be the world's warmest year ever?

This September saw unusually high temperatures in Siberia, across the Middle East, parts of South...
2020 Had the Warmest September on Record, Data Shows

The analysis, by European scientists, kept this year on track to be one of the five hottest in...
September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service says [Video]

September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service says

