Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Released From Custody Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 05:28s - Published 4 minutes ago Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Released From Custody Chauvin was being held at the maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights. He left that prison Wednesday morning to head to the Hennepin County Jail, where he was released within the hour, Reg Chapman and Jason DeRusha report (5:28). WCCO 4 News At Noon - October 7, 2020 0

