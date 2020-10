Someone paid $32 million for a dinosaur skeleton Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Duration: 01:28s - Published 2 minutes ago Someone paid $32 million for a dinosaur skeleton STAN, one of the largest and most complete T. Rex skeletons ever found, was sold for $31.8 million, eclipsing its presale estimate of $6-8 million and setting a new world auction record for any dinosaur skeleton or fossil ever sold at auction. 0

