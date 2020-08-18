Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Jurassic World: Dominion' Is Delayed

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:58s - Published
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Is Delayed

'Jurassic World: Dominion' Is Delayed

The latest installment in the dinosaur franchise was due for release on June 11, 2021.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Jurassic World: Dominion' release date pushed to 2022

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 'Jurassic World: Dominion' will now debut on June 10, 2022 -- a year...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNABelfast TelegraphIndiaTimesContactMusicAceShowbizDaily Caller


'Jurassic World' fans will have to wait a bit longer

The shooting of "Jurassic World: Dominion" was stopped in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zee News - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic


Mamoudou Athie talks 'Blackbox' and 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

"Black Box" star Mamoudou Athie says an initiative by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse to give...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

Skittle_Nipps

NittleSkipps Jurassic world dominion DELAYED! https://t.co/uMlGTBiHZc 36 minutes ago

LT_RealmCreator

Lee T. Lunsford 4.9K RT @DiscussingFilm: Good news: The first poster for ‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’ has been released! Bad news: The film is delayed to June 20… 52 minutes ago

LT_RealmCreator

Lee T. Lunsford 4.9K RT @DiscussingFilm: ‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’ has been delayed to June 10, 2022. (Source: https://t.co/5CwfeLuzR5) https://t.co/COCQ2irX12 52 minutes ago

OwenBirkett2

Owen Birkett RT @IGN: Stand down, stand down... Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed to 2022. https://t.co/KTsw5nbl38 https://t.co/Bhi4k73djN 1 hour ago

CampBloodMedia

CAMP BLOOD MEDIA JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION was just delayed until June 10th, 2022! This sequel was set to feature the return of Alan… https://t.co/NtixOx7JBK 1 hour ago

AwesomeFridayCa

Awesome Friday 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has also been delayed, but at least there's a new poster #JurassicWorld https://t.co/09PEdx19SY 1 hour ago

SIDrunks

Soberly Intoxicated RT @Variety: #JurassicWorldDominion has been delayed until June 2022, a year from when it was originally slated to release https://t.co/yHe… 1 hour ago

KerrangMagazine

Kerrang! Magazine “Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it.” The release of Jurassic World: Dominion has… https://t.co/lNwbZFrRIl 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jurassic World: Dominion release date delayed to 2022 [Video]

Jurassic World: Dominion release date delayed to 2022

'Jurassic World: Dominion'  has been pushed back a whole year to 2022.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published
Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum duet to mark big screen reunion [Video]

Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum duet to mark big screen reunion

Actors Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are celebrating their onscreen reunion in the forthcoming Jurassic Park sequel by serving up a series of musical duets online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Bryce Dallas Howard on Jurassic World filming: We are the guinea pigs [Video]

Bryce Dallas Howard on Jurassic World filming: We are the guinea pigs

Bryce Dallas Howard feels like a "guinea pig" as 'Jurassic World: Dominion' resumes filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published