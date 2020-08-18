'Jurassic World: Dominion' Is Delayed
The latest installment in the dinosaur franchise was due for release on June 11, 2021.
Jurassic World: Dominion release date delayed to 2022'Jurassic World: Dominion' has been pushed back a whole year to 2022.
Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum duet to mark big screen reunionActors Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are celebrating their onscreen reunion in the forthcoming Jurassic Park sequel by serving up a series of musical duets online.
Bryce Dallas Howard on Jurassic World filming: We are the guinea pigsBryce Dallas Howard feels like a "guinea pig" as 'Jurassic World: Dominion' resumes filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.