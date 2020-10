chris(tina)! 🌊🏴‍☠️ @ProFootballTalk Not quite. Mahomes could be infected because the NFL, knowing full well the incubation period of C… https://t.co/rfN8UtcFWP 1 hour ago

Janis Wilds @JJohnsonLaw @MargaretHenzig Nope, nope, nope! Not nearly enough, Pence is part of the Trump super spreader cluster… https://t.co/UiKa45AyS3 2 hours ago

WE FIRED RAUL!!!!!! @LeutrimRexhaj I guess theoretically although the covid incubation period I believe extends past the city game (so… https://t.co/2irSuU5Xcp 2 hours ago

Ryan Stocker @rblanke19 @geoffschwartz Any player in the NFL could have covid right now with it still in the incubation period w… https://t.co/jK3iZpRdoV 3 hours ago

Matt Convard 🇺🇸 So the NFL forced the Patriots to play the Chiefs on Monday (possibly so they could see the Patriots lose)... ...a… https://t.co/K39oKaWUu6 3 hours ago

Brent RT @BB7Ringz: I guarantee the @NFL & @nflcommish punish the Patriots even though they were fully aware players could’ve been infected with… 3 hours ago

⚫ Why Always You ⚪ @a_damp_owl @charles_watts The incubation period for COVID means that he could develop the virus or symptoms up unt… https://t.co/UQ1ppPD6CA 3 hours ago