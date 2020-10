Jets draft F Cole Perfetti No. 10 Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:45s - Published 3 minutes ago Jets draft F Cole Perfetti No. 10 Crystal Hawerchuk, wife of Jets legend Dale Hawerchuk, announces that the Winnipeg Jets select F Cole Perfetti with the 10th overall pick at the 2020 NHL Draft 0

