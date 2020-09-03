First Look: Iyanla Returns With a 2-Hour Season Premiere Video Credit: Iyanla Fix My Life - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 weeks ago First Look: Iyanla Returns With a 2-Hour Season Premiere The wait is almost over! Iyanla Vanzant returns with a two-hour season premiere of Iyanla: Fix My Life on October 31 at 9/8c. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend -I am my mother's child.She's so aggressive.-Just like me.-Be willing to hear the truth.-That is not the truth!-That is their truth!-All three of your childrenhave issues with you.-Why couldn't you just love me?-I ain't willing to deal with this--Lady, I'm out.-You don't know what the process is!-[Censored] the process!-Bye!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources First Look: "No More Time"



Wyatt's addiction leaves him spiraling. Credit: The Haves and Have Nots Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago First Look: "The Executor"



Wyatt's actions send Jim and Katheryn into a frenzy. Credit: The Haves and Have Nots Duration: 00:30 Published on September 15, 2020 Meet Kristen and Bill



They say that love comes when you least expect it. That was the case with Kristen and Bill. 'Black Love' returns with a two-hour premiere on September 5 at 9/8c on OWN. Credit: OWN - Affiliate Duration: 00:42 Published on September 3, 2020

