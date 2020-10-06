House Democrats Say Big Tech Firms Operate as Monopolies
House Democrats Say Big Tech Firms Operate as Monopolies
Democratic lawmakers in Congress are leveling charges at Big Tech companies like Google and Amazon that they are killing fair competition in the tech space, amplifying calls for reform and regulation.
Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports.
