Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation
Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

roblynnm

Madmemaw RT @nypost: Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation https://t.co/K7PJSYRDm4 https://t.co/8plg90z972 48 seconds ago

cabazos_l

Linda Girl Why Ask Pelosi?? YOU CAN DO AN EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR STIMULUS CHECKS!!! Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1… https://t.co/WdamkNV2Ge 4 minutes ago

papadoc5656

Dave Johnson So how about another #StimulusCheck without all the #PorkBarrel add ons @SpeakerPelosi? Trump again asks Pelosi t… https://t.co/ukCRZRkqi1 11 minutes ago

LandslideCometh

Dark to Light Knight Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation. If Pelosi declines this again, then w… https://t.co/tEd221udS9 12 minutes ago

ronin_user

r̴̢̀̈o̧̍̏҉nͮ̂͠͠î̸̡͒n̛̎ͩ͞ùͦ̀̀sͯ̐͘͢ęͭ̿͢r̋ͬ҉̛ Pelosi has lost the people. https://t.co/P6lvw7iZTc 20 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation https://t.co/8vHCeIUGkr 21 minutes ago

ThinkingKlearly

Thinking Clearly Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation https://t.co/vKdsQHwLYt via @nypost 30 minutes ago

bradmoreso

Brad Morrison Hey Mr. President. Maybe check in with that Senate guy. He's the one that's been blocking the stimulus money that y… https://t.co/1iOEvKA52g 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump shuts down COVID stimulus, says he'll pass a standalone bill for $1,200 checks [Video]

Trump shuts down COVID stimulus, says he'll pass a standalone bill for $1,200 checks

After shutting down negotiations over a new COVID-19 stimulus package, President Trump said he would pass a standalone bill for $1,200 stimulus checks.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes [Video]

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks [Video]

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks

In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:16Published