Gender Reveal Party Trashes Trail In Jefferson County
Someone trashed a trail in Jefferson County for a gender reveal party -- and it took hours to clean up the mess.
Katie Johnston reports.
Harford County Creates 'Libation Trail' Featuring 10 LocationsAfter the success of the summer snowball trail, where the county laid out some of the best spots for an icy treat, they have something new and perfect for fall.
Jefferson County Sheriff Office Is Looking For Person Who Damaged Political SignsJefferson county sheriff is looking for the woman caught on camera damaging political signs.
Johnson County Library hosts non-partisan debate watch partyJohnson County Library hosts non-partisan debate watch party