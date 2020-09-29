Interview: Vice presidential debate preview

National Women's Political Caucus Tonight is the first Vice Presidential Debate! Learn more about our #MVP, @KamalaHarris, ahead of showtime.… https://t.co/stbXnUuXQa 6 minutes ago
The Marsh - MarshStream RT @CarlaBeferaPR: We’re all keen to see what happens at tonight’s Vice Presidential Debate. Immediately afterwards, join local wits having… 11 minutes ago
Carla Befera & Company We’re all keen to see what happens at tonight’s Vice Presidential Debate. Immediately afterwards, join local wits h… https://t.co/6jyWe8LDuV 16 minutes ago
Jack Fink #NEW Tonight’s one & only debate b/w @KamalaHarris & @VP @Mike_Pence could be the most important Vice Presidential… https://t.co/TnLygqHwm7 38 minutes ago
Chad Hasty RT @KFYO: .@LizRNC on @ChadHastyRadio previewing tonight's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence, and Kamala Harris. [… 2 hours ago
KFYO 95.1 & 790 .@LizRNC on @ChadHastyRadio previewing tonight's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence, and Ka… https://t.co/34AR6yqEuO 2 hours ago
patti morrison How on earth is Donna Brazil the person FOX decide to interview for the Vice President debate. She’s a liar and gav… https://t.co/E3YdC9fAHu 4 hours ago
Todd J. Gillman RT @tombenning: Is vice presidential debate really a presidential job interview for the septuagenarians’ seconds?
(By @RobertTGarrett)
ht… 5 hours ago
Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential DebateVice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20)
Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate[NFA] President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off on Tuesday in their first presidential debate. This report was produced by Chris Dignam.
Trump-Biden debate previewWith less than 24 hours to go before the first head-to-head presidential debate, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden say they're ready to go.