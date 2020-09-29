Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Interview: Vice presidential debate preview

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 04:58s - Published
Interview: Vice presidential debate preview
Sonseeahray Tonsall reports

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Rock Reveals He Watched the Presidential Debate with This Comedian

Chris Rock is getting ready to host the premiere of Saturday Night Live! The 55-year-old actor...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

NWPCNational

National Women's Political Caucus Tonight is the first Vice Presidential Debate! Learn more about our #MVP, @KamalaHarris, ahead of showtime.… https://t.co/stbXnUuXQa 6 minutes ago

ILoveTheMarsh

The Marsh - MarshStream RT @CarlaBeferaPR: We’re all keen to see what happens at tonight’s Vice Presidential Debate. Immediately afterwards, join local wits having… 11 minutes ago

CarlaBeferaPR

Carla Befera & Company We’re all keen to see what happens at tonight’s Vice Presidential Debate. Immediately afterwards, join local wits h… https://t.co/6jyWe8LDuV 16 minutes ago

cbs11jack

Jack Fink #NEW Tonight’s one & only debate b/w @KamalaHarris & @VP @Mike_Pence could be the most important Vice Presidential… https://t.co/TnLygqHwm7 38 minutes ago

ChadHastyRadio

Chad Hasty RT @KFYO: .@LizRNC on @ChadHastyRadio previewing tonight's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence, and Kamala Harris. [… 2 hours ago

KFYO

KFYO 95.1 & 790 .@LizRNC on @ChadHastyRadio previewing tonight's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence, and Ka… https://t.co/34AR6yqEuO 2 hours ago

cpmorrison68

patti morrison How on earth is Donna Brazil the person FOX decide to interview for the Vice President debate. She’s a liar and gav… https://t.co/E3YdC9fAHu 4 hours ago

toddgillman

Todd J. Gillman RT @tombenning: Is vice presidential debate really a presidential job interview for the septuagenarians’ seconds? (By @RobertTGarrett) ht… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:48Published
Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate [Video]

Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate

[NFA] President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off on Tuesday in their first presidential debate. This report was produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Trump-Biden debate preview [Video]

Trump-Biden debate preview

With less than 24 hours to go before the first head-to-head presidential debate, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden say they're ready to go.

Credit: WKTVPublished