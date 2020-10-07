Hurricane Delta compilation shows devastation caued in Mexico

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning, October 7 around 5:30 am.

As the storm brought strong winds and torrential rain across the region, flooded streets were seen in some parts of Cozumel, the island located off the eastern coast of the peninsula.