Hurricane Delta compilation shows devastation caued in Mexico

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:57s - Published
Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning, October 7 around 5:30 am.

As the storm brought strong winds and torrential rain across the region, flooded streets were seen in some parts of Cozumel, the island located off the eastern coast of the peninsula.




