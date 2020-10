Hurricane Delta compilation shows devastation caued in Mexico Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:57s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:57s - Published Hurricane Delta compilation shows devastation caued in Mexico Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning, October 7 around 5:30 am. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this