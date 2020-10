Netflix indicted on felony charges by a grand jury in Texas for their French movie 'Cuties' Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Netflix indicted on felony charges by a grand jury in Texas for their French movie 'Cuties' A grand jury in Texas indicted Netflix for their movie, 'Cuties' for promoting "lewd" visual material "against the peace and dignity of the state." 0

