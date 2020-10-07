*~WyldPhoenix~*💛🐝 RT @WomensHealthMag: .@KELLYROWLAND is WH's November cover star—and surprise, she's expecting her second child! 💕 The singer opens up about… 18 seconds ago

𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕚𝕟𝕗𝕝𝕦𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖. RT @RapUp: Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child! https://t.co/QpUggBCrDF 💕 https://t.co/ICwvEfBM15 54 seconds ago

TeeMichelle Surprise! Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant with Her Second Child: 'I'm Knocking at 40's Door' https://t.co/N5Am9aguq9 #SmartNews 59 seconds ago

Ms Mansk RT @DailyMailCeleb: Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child https://t.co/0nGFnMiQ8Y 3 minutes ago

banji doll RT @people: Surprise! Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant with Her Second Child: 'I'm Knocking at 40's Door'​ https://t.co/aR0GlHtZnE 3 minutes ago

Idunakua Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child 😌 Congratulations @KELLYROWLAND 🍼💖😍 @WomensHealthMag https://t.co/LSIwwZtFoL 3 minutes ago

K I N G • B E L 🇱🇷 🇱🇷 RT @t0nit0ne: Kelly Rowland is pregnant again, and I’m so happy for her!! You would think I know her personally 😩😂❤️ https://t.co/EgF0ARAU7p 3 minutes ago