Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant
Here's the story.

Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Tim Weatherspoon!

Singer Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child! The 39-year-old entertainer revealed the news...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineExtraAceShowbiz


Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Baby No. 2: ‘I’m Knocking at 40’s Door’

Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon are expecting a second child! The 39-year-old revealed her...
Upworthy - Published


