News of the World with Tom Hanks - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the western drama movie News of the World, directed by Paul Greengrass.

It stars Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Neil Sandilands, Thomas Francis Murphy and Chukwudi Iwuji.

News of the World Release Date: December 25, 2020 After you watch News of the World let us know your review.

