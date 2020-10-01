COVID-19 lockdown strengthened across Europe
European governments are facing anger, confusion and fatigue as they grapple with rising infections.
UK: Data of nearly 16,000 COVID-19 cases lost due to glitchCoronavirus cases go unreported for a week in the UK after a data system failure.
UK: Boris Johnson apologises for confusion over COVID-19 curbsFacing anger over mixed messages and rising infections, the UK prime minister tries to get his coronavirus strategy back on track.
The state of the political parties as the UK eases Covid-19 lockdownA look at how the Government and opposition benches stand as Boris Johnsoncontinues to tighten lockdown restrictions across the UK.