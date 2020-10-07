Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why the Vice Presidential Debate Will Be More Policy-Driven Than the Presidential Debate

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Why the Vice Presidential Debate Will Be More Policy-Driven Than the Presidential Debate
Here's what to watch in the vice presidential debates.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

History beckons, Kamala Harris halo blooms ahead of Vice Presidential debate

As far as numbers go, Kamala Harris, the first ever Indian and African American woman on a US...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •MashableMediaiteCBS NewsHNGNNPRUSATODAY.com


How to watch the first vice presidential debate

How to watch the first vice presidential debate Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge On Wednesday, October 7th, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsHNGNNPR


Vice presidential debate stage will feature plexiglass, social distancing

The first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Tweets about this

kriste752

Kriste Lindenmeyer RT @CAWP_RU: Tonight, for the first time in history, a woman of color will be participating in a vice presidential debate. Join CAWP in a… 2 seconds ago

baldridge_pam

Pam Baldridge RT @rising_serpent: Who else thinks @realDonaldTrump live tweeting comments during the vice presidential debate will trigger even more libe… 2 seconds ago

indiesoulmag

NESSE DEMPS RT @latimes: Susan Page will be the moderator at Wednesday's vice presidential debate #VPDebate Here's what you should know about her car… 4 seconds ago

Coach__K

Al Kenderes RT @JodyBelcher7: The good news is that @realDonaldTrump is well enough that our second in command can be at the vice presidential debate!… 5 seconds ago

sportingnews

Sporting News "Will either candidate say 'dog'?" "Will Kamala Harris say 'Momala'?" Check out our picks for all 10 prop-bet-st… https://t.co/7wUuQ6RCYe 14 seconds ago

HoneymoonBears

Missy RT @ClaireMKopsky: In every election cycle, there is only one Vice-Presidential Debate. TONIGHT Vice President Pence and Senator Harris wi… 14 seconds ago

J3Elise

Jan Griffin RT @JacNJan1: Kamala is on the move and will be ready day 1! Watch her make history tonight at the Vice Presidential debate tonight. Intell… 18 seconds ago

pennyyota

Penny Halvorsen RT @Franklin_Graham: Tonight we have a Vice Presidential debate coming up. My prayers are for our country. There are two very different vis… 21 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

ER Doctor Says Contact Tracing Should Have Happened Before VP Debate [Video]

ER Doctor Says Contact Tracing Should Have Happened Before VP Debate

Dr. Dan Fagbuyi explains why he thinks that not all of the necessary precautions leading up to the vice presidential debate have been taken.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:39Published
Vice President debates of yesterday [Video]

Vice President debates of yesterday

Sky News Dermot Murnaghan looks back at vice presidential debates of the past, and how the upcoming debate might differ.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:16Published
Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color [Video]

Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color

Al Drago/Getty Images The debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is Wednesday night. If elected, Harris would be the first woman and the first woman of color to serve as..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published