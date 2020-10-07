Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northeast Philadelphia Couple Rides Out Hurricane Delta At Mexico Hotel

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Northeast Philadelphia Couple Rides Out Hurricane Delta At Mexico Hotel
Delta's rain and winds slammed the region.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Delta's wrath downs trees in Mexico [Video]

Hurricane Delta's wrath downs trees in Mexico

Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the resort city of Cancun, along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning, October 7 around 5:30 am.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Hurricane Delta brings heavy rain and flooding to Mexico's Yucatan [Video]

Hurricane Delta brings heavy rain and flooding to Mexico's Yucatan

Category 2 storm, Hurricane Delta, brought heavy rain and flooding to north Mexico's Yucatan on October 7.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Need2Know: St. Louis Couple Charged, Hurricane Delta Landfall, Eddie Van Halen Dies [Video]

Need2Know: St. Louis Couple Charged, Hurricane Delta Landfall, Eddie Van Halen Dies

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:06Published