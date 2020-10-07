Northeast Philadelphia Couple Rides Out Hurricane Delta At Mexico Hotel

Hurricane Delta's wrath downs trees in Mexico



Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the resort city of Cancun, along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning, October 7 around 5:30 am. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 3 hours ago

Hurricane Delta brings heavy rain and flooding to Mexico's Yucatan



Category 2 storm, Hurricane Delta, brought heavy rain and flooding to north Mexico's Yucatan on October 7. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 5 hours ago