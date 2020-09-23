IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 4 lauded the performance of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis for their performance against Kings XI Punjab. He said that this kind of performance certainly helps as most of the teams, when they play well score most runs from the first three to four batting lineup. Watson and Plessis stitched an unbeaten opening 100-plus stand as CSK dugout could smell victory already. Both the batsmen reached their fifties in process with Watson to cross the milestone first with one six and two boundaries on the trot. Watson took 31 deliveries to hit his 20th IPL half-century.
Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our structure pretty well the fielding was steady at best. The key overs for me were from 17-20 when they went for 40 could have been lot more from that."
Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Shane Bond on October 06 spoke on Jasprit Bumrah performances and said that he has done some really brilliant stuff. "I think he has done some really brilliant stuff. He really wanted to back his yorker today, go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally does. That's the strength of Jasprit," said Bond. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:01Published
Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that, and it's almost more difficult situation to go in. It's a huge positive, I think any IPL team looking for a guy to bat at 6-7 and come in and score at a strike rate of 250-300. It's almost Andre Wilson like, I think the argument would be why we wouldn't keep him where he is when he do such a positive job."
Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh said that the match got slipped away from Kings XI Punjab when they failed to take wickets which is according to him is their strength. "Our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront but today we didn't get any wicket and I think that's where the game got slipped away from us," said Singh.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians left team hotel to take on Rajasthan Royals for the 20th IPL match today. The match will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI and RR are on the second and fifth position in the points table respectively. MI is pumped up with the continuous win in the last two matches while RR lost its last match.
Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians on October 06 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RR team players left their hotel from the UAE city. Rajasthan Royals, which lost its last two games, is on 5th place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table after two consecutive wins in its previous outings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team..
After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some..