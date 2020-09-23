Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed.

"KKR hung in there long enough to put pressure on us and we couldn't just accelerate.

We feel disappointed that we let it slip," said Fleming on being asked what went wrong from CSK being in commanding position to losing the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stephen Fleming Stephen Fleming New Zealand cricketer

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab [Video]

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 4 lauded the performance of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis for their performance against Kings XI Punjab. He said that this kind of performance certainly helps as most of the teams, when they play well score most runs from the first three to four batting lineup. Watson and Plessis stitched an unbeaten opening 100-plus stand as CSK dugout could smell victory already. Both the batsmen reached their fifties in process with Watson to cross the milestone first with one six and two boundaries on the trot. Watson took 31 deliveries to hit his 20th IPL half-century.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Had good moments, lacked little penetration: Stephen Fleming on CSK's bowling against KXIP [Video]

Had good moments, lacked little penetration: Stephen Fleming on CSK's bowling against KXIP

Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our structure pretty well the fielding was steady at best. The key overs for me were from 17-20 when they went for 40 could have been lot more from that."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach

Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Shane Bond on October 06 spoke on Jasprit Bumrah performances and said that he has done some really brilliant stuff. "I think he has done some really brilliant stuff. He really wanted to back his yorker today, go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally does. That's the strength of Jasprit," said Bond. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

IPL 2020: Ben Stokes says ill father backed his decision to return to cricket

 England all-rounder Ben Stokes has said he had his family’s blessing to return to action in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals after taking..
WorldNews

Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20

Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:01Published
IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance [Video]

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance

Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that, and it's almost more difficult situation to go in. It's a huge positive, I think any IPL team looking for a guy to bat at 6-7 and come in and score at a strike rate of 250-300. It's almost Andre Wilson like, I think the argument would be why we wouldn't keep him where he is when he do such a positive job."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

We didn't take wickets, game got slipped away: Mandeep after KXIP lose match from CSK [Video]

We didn't take wickets, game got slipped away: Mandeep after KXIP lose match from CSK

Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh said that the match got slipped away from Kings XI Punjab when they failed to take wickets which is according to him is their strength. "Our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront but today we didn't get any wicket and I think that's where the game got slipped away from us," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Cricket ground in the United Arab Emirates

Watch: MI leaves team hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of match against RR [Video]

Watch: MI leaves team hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of match against RR

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians left team hotel to take on Rajasthan Royals for the 20th IPL match today. The match will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI and RR are on the second and fifth position in the points table respectively. MI is pumped up with the continuous win in the last two matches while RR lost its last match.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals all set to face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals all set to face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians on October 06 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RR team players left their hotel from the UAE city. Rajasthan Royals, which lost its last two games, is on 5th place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table after two consecutive wins in its previous outings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia: Dad beats daughter, films torture, posts on social media

 Abu Dhabi: The Mecca police have arrested a resident for shackling his...
WorldNews

Tweets about this

CM24k1

Chiko Mwamba🐅 If you hang around this earth long enough you really see how things come full circle. 2 minutes ago

SincerelyCmbric

Chad Bricker RT @SincerelyCmbric: #ToTheWorld :; Wake tf up. Attention: @WHO @CDCgov Re: covid :; So covid can hang around in the air for how long? 6 m… 3 minutes ago

err_707

ven ☆ What if I politely asked the gvt to open the borders long enough so I can see Sade and we also go hang out with Spe… https://t.co/f3XS2yVOU0 8 minutes ago

olivka230391

olivka230391 RT @Athique57: Rafa and Djokovic have this unique talent where they can just stay in the match when the other guy is peaking. It’s such a g… 23 minutes ago

WalterE39808814

Walter Ego @SirStevoTimothy Come over. You’ll love Formby, beach, Squirrels, Leighton Baines. Hang around Woodwoods long enoug… https://t.co/8mN9KvBB7B 32 minutes ago

ScottD_redox

Innovative Scott Towns in Montana even had jails at the turn of the century. Just not very big ones. Long enough to hang the guilty.… https://t.co/VubAuRBvF8 48 minutes ago

westofscenic

SouthDakotaDeptOf:Poorly-EditedPheasantSnuffFilms @govkristinoem @ABC Dear Sparky: Every alt-right rag u run to ever-other-day banks on FEAR. How long u gonna hang o… https://t.co/wk56gYlAwQ 1 hour ago

AvenwellBluffs

Kim Brownlee @hwinkler4real My birthday is Nov. 3, and I start chemo for the 2nd time this year. I have already filled out my ma… https://t.co/FA0ZAkXxuD 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPL2020: Need contribution from top order players, says CSK coach Fleming [Video]

IPL2020: Need contribution from top order players, says CSK coach Fleming

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC

After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach [Video]

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published