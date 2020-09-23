IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed.

"KKR hung in there long enough to put pressure on us and we couldn't just accelerate.

We feel disappointed that we let it slip," said Fleming on being asked what went wrong from CSK being in commanding position to losing the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.