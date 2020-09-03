Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players

Global  
 

Steve Clarke turned quickly to plan B after Covid-19 deprived him of three keyplayers for Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at HampdenPark on Thursday night.

The national team’s preparations were left in disarrayafter Stuart Armstrong returned a positive test for Covid-19 on Wednesdaymorning.


