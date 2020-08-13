Ex-officer charged in Floyd's death posts $1M bond

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:14s - Published 3 minutes ago

Derek Chauvin , the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records.

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's May 25th death in Minneapolis.

Video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

The incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.

Court records show Chauvin posted a non-cash bond guaranteed by the Allegheny Casualty Company.

Chauvin's unconditional bail had been set at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions.

He was released on conditions, according to a document filed to the Hennepin County District Court from the county's sheriff.

Conditions that had been set at his bond hearing included prohibitions against working in law enforcement and contact with Floyd's family.

Chauvin is also required to surrender any licenses or permits for firearms.