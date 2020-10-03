KKR bowling Coach Kyle Mills applauds Rahul Tripathi for his magnificent 81 runs against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that, and it's almost more difficult situation to go in. It's a huge positive, I think any IPL team looking for a guy to bat at 6-7 and come in and score at a strike rate of 250-300. It's almost Andre Wilson like, I think the argument would be why we wouldn't keep him where he is when he do such a positive job."
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed. "KKR hung in there long enough to put pressure on us and we couldn't just accelerate. We feel disappointed that we let it slip," said Fleming on being asked what went wrong from CSK being in commanding position to losing the match. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:01Published
Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our structure pretty well the fielding was steady at best. The key overs for me were from 17-20 when they went for 40 could have been lot more from that."