Practicing What Dad Preaches, Fauci's Daughters Won't Visit At Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he and his wife would be thrilled if their three daughters came to spend Thanksgiving with them in Washington, D.C.

But according to Business Insider, the daughters intend to stay right where they are, in various cities across the country that aren't low in COVID-19 cases.

Fauci said in a webinar hosted by American University that his daughters want to protect him from the novel coronavirus.

The seemingly tireless doctor is 79 years old.