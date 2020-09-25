Emmanuel Acho agrees Aaron Rodgers ‘down years’ are ‘career years’ for most QBs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:03s - Published
During an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show', Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, 'down years for me are career years for other QBs'.

Emmanuel Acho is joined by Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington to decide if Rodgers' flex bothered him, or if the quarterback was just stating facts.


