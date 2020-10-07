Turn to the River picks up $10,000 through Duke Energy grant Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 weeks ago Turn to the River picks up $10,000 through Duke Energy grant 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Improve "the wabash river-front" is receiving "some help". "the duke energy foundation" is giving "10"-thousand-dollars "to art spaces" "for turn to the river" "the money" will go to the project to link "downtown terre haute" and "the wabash river". "organizers" hope to accomplish this.. Through "a re-vitalized central city/county government plaza". In total.. "the duke energy foundation".. Awarded "235"-thousand-dollars "in nature grants" in indiana. "other projects" are: "craig park" "in clay county" and "the green-way trail system" "in





