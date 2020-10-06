Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Best reason to be late!' Kate Middleton delights first-year students at University of Derby

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
'Best reason to be late!' Kate Middleton delights first-year students at University of Derby

'Best reason to be late!' Kate Middleton delights first-year students at University of Derby

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, visit first-year students at the University of Derby on Tuesday (October 7), making the filmer, Chiedza Matusa, late for her lecture.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, visit first-year students at the University of Derby on Tuesday (October 7), making the filmer, Chiedza Matusa, late for her lecture.

"I was early but the entrances were temporarily on hold for her, which is understandable especially in 'Covidland,'" Matusa said.

"It’s one of the best reasons I’ll ever have for being late to anywhere."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Yara Shahidi to Hold Voting Plans Discussion With Her Peers: "We Are in This Space Together" [Video]

Yara Shahidi to Hold Voting Plans Discussion With Her Peers: "We Are in This Space Together"

As the 2020 election approaches, the need to have an established voting plan becomes increasingly clear. And yet, it can be intimidating to know where to start. We're already battling a pandemic and..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:24Published
Kate on campus with university students in Derby [Video]

Kate on campus with university students in Derby

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited first-year students at the University ofDerby to hear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the start of theirundergraduate life. Kate travelled to the city to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Duchess of Cambridge visits students at the University of Derby [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge visits students at the University of Derby

The Duchess of Cambridge encouraged students to keep playing sport to support their mental health as they face online lectures and gathering restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate, 38,..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 00:49Published