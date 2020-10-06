The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, visit first-year students at the University of Derby on Tuesday (October 7), making the filmer, Chiedza Matusa, late for her lecture.

'Best reason to be late!' Kate Middleton delights first-year students at University of Derby

"I was early but the entrances were temporarily on hold for her, which is understandable especially in 'Covidland,'" Matusa said.

"It’s one of the best reasons I’ll ever have for being late to anywhere."