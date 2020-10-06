Hispanic Heritage Month: Cynthia Sepulveda Continues Family Business Flaco Coquito Despite COVID Challenges

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and CBS2 is introducing you to an entrepreneur who refused to let the pandemic stop her from selling a family recipe from Puerto Rico.

The woman left a storied career in finance and depleted her savings.

It was other small businesses that lifted her up and gave her strength.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.