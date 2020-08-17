Anti-fascist groups rally in Thessaloniki for verdict on far-right Neo-Nazi party Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:08s - Published Anti-fascist groups rally in Thessaloniki for verdict on far-right Neo-Nazi party Thousands of people gathered in Thessaloniki, Greece, and other cities in the nation and around the world on October 7 to demonstrate against Golden Dawn, a far-right Neo-Nazi political party that has 0

Thousands of people gathered in Thessaloniki, Greece, and other cities in the nation and around the world on October 7 to demonstrate against Golden Dawn, a far-right Neo-Nazi political party that has been accused of being a criminal organization and the murder of singer Pavlos Fyssas.







