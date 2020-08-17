Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anti-fascist groups rally in Thessaloniki for verdict on far-right Neo-Nazi party

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Anti-fascist groups rally in Thessaloniki for verdict on far-right Neo-Nazi party

Anti-fascist groups rally in Thessaloniki for verdict on far-right Neo-Nazi party

Thousands of people gathered in Thessaloniki, Greece, and other cities in the nation and around the world on October 7 to demonstrate against Golden Dawn, a far-right Neo-Nazi political party that has

Thousands of people gathered in Thessaloniki, Greece, and other cities in the nation and around the world on October 7 to demonstrate against Golden Dawn, a far-right Neo-Nazi political party that has been accused of being a criminal organization and the murder of singer Pavlos Fyssas.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AislinnWallace9

Aislinn Wallace RT @WSMIreland: After the fascist violent at their last rally anti health numbers at the Custom House are down considerably. The crowd con… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Greece braces for verdict in epic trial of far-right party Golden Dawn [Video]

Greece braces for verdict in epic trial of far-right party Golden Dawn

The trial of 68 leaders and members of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn reaches its finale on Wednesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:28Published
Hungarian group removes LGBT flag from city hall [Video]

Hungarian group removes LGBT flag from city hall

The U.S. Embassy in Budapest warned on Monday that neo-Nazi groups should not be tolerated after two rainbow flags were torn down from municipal buildings in the latest anti-LGBT incidents in Hungary.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published