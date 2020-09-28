Global  
 

'Jurassic World: Dominion' Shuts Down After Positive Coronavirus Tests, Netflix Unveils 'Selena' Trailer & More | THR News

'Jurassic World: Dominion' is shutting down production after multiple people involved tested positive for COVID-19, Netflix has unveiled a new look at the highly-anticipated drama 'Selena: The Series' and audience members were paid to attend 'SNL.'


Netflix Netflix American media service company

Netflix Unveils Release Date, New Trailer for 'Selena: The Series' | THR News [Video]

Netflix Unveils Release Date, New Trailer for 'Selena: The Series' | THR News

Almost two years after announcing that a scripted series was on the way, Netflix officially unveiled the release date, new trailer and key art for the highly anticipated 'Selena: The Series.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:21Published

Netflix indicted by a Texas grand jury over ‘lewd depictions’ in Cuties

 Netflix has been indicted in Texas on charges that the film Cuties contains lewd depictions of children. The indictment follows controversial backlash from..
The Verge

Cuties: Netflix faces Texas legal battle over film's 'lewd' dancing

 A grand jury indicts the streaming service for the alleged "lewd exhibition" of under-age children.
BBC News
Facebook's portal TV device gets Netflix app [Video]

Facebook's portal TV device gets Netflix app

Facebook's Portal TV, the screen-less camera device which gets plugged into a big screen is all set to treat users with the experience of streamer Netflix. According to The Verge, Facebook made the big announcement on Tuesday making the Portal platform even more of a streaming stick competitor. The tech giant further stated that along with Netflix, it will be introducing a new remote for the Portal TV that includes quick-launch buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and Netflix.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Saturday Night Live Saturday Night Live American late-night live television sketch comedy show

Jim Carrey makes shaky debut as Joe Biden on 'SNL': Is this 'The Mask'?

 In the "SNL" premiere, Jim Carrey debuted as former Vice President Joe Biden in an opening parodying the debate.
USATODAY.com

SNL star Joe Piscopo glad Trump attended NJ event

 Comedian Joe Piscopo attended the fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday, which he described as a small gathering for President Donald Trump's friends...
USATODAY.com

Debate commission says Harris and Pence will still meet on stage next week

 Next week’s debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisJim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week Biden up by 2 points..
WorldNews
Emma Stone & 'SNL' Writer Dave McCary Tie the Knot | THR News [Video]

Emma Stone & 'SNL' Writer Dave McCary Tie the Knot | THR News

Congratulations are in order for Emma Stone and Dave McCary, who have tied the knot.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:05Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: Brazil's coronavirus cases pass five million

 Brazil is the third worst-hit country, after the US and India, with deaths approaching 150,000.
BBC News

Donald Trump returns to Oval Office, breaking COVID-19 quarantine

 Doctors had wanted Trump to stay in the residence as he recovers from COVID-19, while officials pointed out that he has been fever-free.
USATODAY.com
JandK Police organises 'Jashn-E-Dal' festival to boost water sports activities, tourism in Kashmir [Video]

JandK Police organises 'Jashn-E-Dal' festival to boost water sports activities, tourism in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police organized 3-day 'Jashn-e-Dal' water sports events at world famous Dal Lake. Over 200 people participated in the water sports events. Similar event was last organized in 2017. JandK DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "It was last organised in 2017. Despite COVID, we thought it's time to get our young players, interested in water sports, to showcase their skills."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published

