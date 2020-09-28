'Jurassic World: Dominion' Shuts Down After Positive Coronavirus Tests, Netflix Unveils 'Selena' Trailer & More | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:19s - Published
'Jurassic World: Dominion' is shutting down production after multiple people involved tested positive for COVID-19, Netflix has unveiled a new look at the highly-anticipated drama 'Selena: The Series' and audience members were paid to attend 'SNL.'
Facebook's Portal TV, the screen-less camera device which gets plugged into a big screen is all set to treat users with the experience of streamer Netflix. According to The Verge, Facebook made the big announcement on Tuesday making the Portal platform even more of a streaming stick competitor. The tech giant further stated that along with Netflix, it will be introducing a new remote for the Portal TV that includes quick-launch buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and Netflix.
Jammu and Kashmir police organized 3-day 'Jashn-e-Dal' water sports events at world famous Dal Lake. Over 200 people participated in the water sports events. Similar event was last organized in 2017. JandK DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "It was last organised in 2017. Despite COVID, we thought it's time to get our young players, interested in water sports, to showcase their skills."