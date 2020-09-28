police release breonna files

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Released details of the investigation into the shooting death of breonna taylor.

L3: abc 36 news white louisville police release files/evidence in breonna taylor case mayor greg fischer says that it was important to release the files on the investigation as quickly as possible... after making quote: "necessary redactions."

He says much of the information in the files was included in records from the grand jury proceedings that were released last week.

The files include interview transcripts, officers' body camera videos, audio and video files of interviews, crime scene unit reports and search warrants.

Fischer says some items were redacted, blurred or withheld for privacy or legal reasons.

