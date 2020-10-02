|
|
|
13-Year-Old Girl Spreads COVID-19 To 13 Other Family Members After Gathering
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:16s - Published
13-Year-Old Girl Spreads COVID-19 To 13 Other Family Members After Gathering
A 13-year-old girl spread coronavirus to 11 relatives in four states during a family gathering.
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Gunfire at a California park interrupted a family gathering, killing a 9-year-old girl and wounding...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
In a major decision, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday suspended Superintendent of Police,...
Mid-Day - Published
|
Seeking justice for the 19-year-old girl, the family members of the Hathras victim spoke to reporters...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|