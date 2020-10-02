Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

13-Year-Old Girl Spreads COVID-19 To 13 Other Family Members After Gathering

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:16s - Published
13-Year-Old Girl Spreads COVID-19 To 13 Other Family Members After Gathering

13-Year-Old Girl Spreads COVID-19 To 13 Other Family Members After Gathering

A 13-year-old girl spread coronavirus to 11 relatives in four states during a family gathering.

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California park drive-by shooting kills girl, 9, wounds 3 others

Gunfire at a California park interrupted a family gathering, killing a 9-year-old girl and wounding...
FOXNews.com - Published

Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, four other policemen

In a major decision, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday suspended Superintendent of Police,...
Mid-Day - Published

Hathras victim's family speaks to media after two days, say they seek justice

Seeking justice for the 19-year-old girl, the family members of the Hathras victim spoke to reporters...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

Jeep_TJ_Girl

jeepgirl RT @Olivianuzzi: Also this is a historic first at @NYMag. At @thedailybeast, @Bencjacobs and I decided that if we had a joint reporter nick… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hathras case: Women cell of Trinamool Congress staged protest in Kolkata [Video]

Hathras case: Women cell of Trinamool Congress staged protest in Kolkata

Members of Women Cell of Trinamool Congress staged protest march on October 06 over Hathras alleged gang-rape incident. Women workers came out on roads in Kolkata and expressed their disappointment..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Texas teen with world's longest legs breaks Guinness World Record, how tall is she|Oneindia News [Video]

Texas teen with world's longest legs breaks Guinness World Record, how tall is she|Oneindia News

A 17-year-old girl from Texas, has broken the Guinness World Record for having the world's longest legs and the longest legs on a teenager. As mentioned on the official website of the Guinness World..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:05Published
Hathras case: After Supreme Court query, security of victim’s family increased [Video]

Hathras case: After Supreme Court query, security of victim’s family increased

After the Supreme Court sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government over the security provided to the Hathras victim’s family, UP police has provided two policemen for to protect each family..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published