Arrest Affadavit Reveals More Details On Deadly Encounter Between Wolfe City Officer And Shooting Victim
Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas is in jail on a murder charge for the shooting death of Jonathan Price.
Deadly Encounter With Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas & Jonathan Price Began With Victim Offering A HandshakAn affidavit from the Texas Rangers details why they charged Wolfe City police Officer Shaun Lucas with murder, and shows the encounter with Jonathon Price began with the victim greeting the officer..
Police Officer Shaun David Lucas Arrested, Charged With Murder In Connection To Jonathan Price SlayingShaun David Lucas, the Wolfe City police officer allegedly connected to the shooting death of Jonathan Price was arrested and charged with murder. Katie Johnston reports.