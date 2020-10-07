Global  
 

Arrest Affadavit Reveals More Details On Deadly Encounter Between Wolfe City Officer And Shooting Victim

Arrest Affadavit Reveals More Details On Deadly Encounter Between Wolfe City Officer And Shooting Victim

Arrest Affadavit Reveals More Details On Deadly Encounter Between Wolfe City Officer And Shooting Victim

Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas is in jail on a murder charge for the shooting death of Jonathan Price.


Police: Man In Critical Condition Following Double Shooting In NE Baltimore [Video]

Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Tuesday night, city police said.

Deadly Encounter With Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas & Jonathan Price Began With Victim Offering A Handshak [Video]

An affidavit from the Texas Rangers details why they charged Wolfe City police Officer Shaun Lucas with murder, and shows the encounter with Jonathon Price began with the victim greeting the officer..

Police Officer Shaun David Lucas Arrested, Charged With Murder In Connection To Jonathan Price Slaying [Video]

Shaun David Lucas, the Wolfe City police officer allegedly connected to the shooting death of Jonathan Price was arrested and charged with murder. Katie Johnston reports.

