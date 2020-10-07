Global  
 

T-Rex auction

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
T-Rex auction
story at 5p

C1 3 l3: abc 36 news white sale of t.

Rex skeleton sets new world record christie's auction house estimated the t-rex.... who goes by "stan" ... would sell for six to eight million dollars.

Stan was bought by an anonymous bidder last night for a record- breaking $31.8 million.

That is the most money paid for any dinosaur skeleton or fossil ever sold at auction.

Stan is one of the world's most complete tyrannosaurus rex skeletons.

He walked the earth some 67 million years ago... stands 13 feet tall, 40 feet long, and is made up of 188 bones.

Scientists have been studying him for the past two decades and decided it was time for him to go to his forever home.

