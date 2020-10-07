Global  
 

FATMAN Movie - Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

FATMAN Movie - Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

FATMAN Movie - Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

FATMAN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military.

Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly-skilled assassin (Walton Goggins), hired by a precocious 12-year-old after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.

'Tis the season for Fatman to get even, in the action-comedy that keeps on giving.

Directed by Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms starring Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste release date December 4, 2020


Fatman with Mel Gibson - Official Trailer [Video]

Fatman with Mel Gibson - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Christmas comedy movie Fatman, directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms. It stars Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Chance Hurstfield and Michelle..

