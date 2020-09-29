Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican leaders flooding Kansas City metro as U.S. Senate race in Kansas gets tighter

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Republican leaders flooding Kansas City metro as U.S. Senate race in Kansas gets tighter

Republican leaders flooding Kansas City metro as U.S. Senate race in Kansas gets tighter

Republican leaders flooding Kansas City metro as U.S. Senate race in Kansas gets tighter


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EINUSPolitics

EIN Presswire: US Politics Newswire Republican leaders flooding Kansas City metro as US Senate race in Kansas gets tighter https://t.co/pxsu1hes9q 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Senate - Kansas [Video]

U.S. Senate - Kansas

Here's where Republican candidate Roger Marshall and Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier for Kansas' United States Senate seat stand on several issues.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 21:49Published
Polls show very, very tight race for Kansas Senate seat [Video]

Polls show very, very tight race for Kansas Senate seat

Polls show very, very tight race for Kansas Senate seat

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:15Published
Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City [Video]

Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City

Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:17Published