Republican leaders flooding Kansas City metro as U.S. Senate race in Kansas gets tighter
EIN Presswire: US Politics Newswire Republican leaders flooding Kansas City metro as US Senate race in Kansas gets tighter https://t.co/pxsu1hes9q 8 hours ago
U.S. Senate - KansasHere's where Republican candidate Roger Marshall and Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier for Kansas' United States Senate seat stand on several issues.
Polls show very, very tight race for Kansas Senate seatPolls show very, very tight race for Kansas Senate seat
Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas CityMetro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City