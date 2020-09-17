MN Firefighters helping fight West Coast Fires

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 8 minutes ago

Answering the call for help

Topping our news at five o'clock: minnesota firefighters are back home and sharing their experiences after battling wildfires on the frontline in oregon.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester fire station one with the story xx amy ?

"* for two weeks firefighters from brainerd..

Eden prairie and spring lake..

Among others..

Fought back flames in oregon.

Officials in oregon requested 10 task force teams from around the country to help with response efforts through the emergency management assistance compact.

Governor walz approved the mission for two minnesota teams combined of 29 firefighters and nine fire trucks.

Firefighter dave cox from brainard says fighting the fires in steep mountain terrain was different than what they are used to..

But says they had a great support team throughout we had great support.

All the way out there in our caravan out there people were clapping, honking horns, giving us the thumbs out.

While we were out there people would come up to us and say thank you, there were signs out there saying thank you.

The teams left on september 15th and returned on september 29th..

They've spent the last several days resting up before sharing their experiences today.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news thank you jessica.

Firefighters deployment ended on september 29th..

They began the drive back to minnesota the following day.